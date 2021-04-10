Square Enix to host SaGa Frontier Remastered livestream ahead of next week’s launch

SaGa series producer Masanori Ichikawa announced that Square Enix will be holding a special livestream for the upcoming launch of SaGa Frontier Remastered. It will offer insight into the title’s creation process and is slated to air at 3 AM PT, 6 AM ET, and 7 PM JPT on April 15 and will include several members of the development team.

Within the streaming roster is Ichikawa himself, who also worked on recent entries like Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe and the Romancing SaGa 3 remaster. Series producer Akitoshi Kawazu who designed and wrote SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions, SaGa Frontier Remastered producer Hiroyuki Miura, director Naofumi Ueno, writer Benny Matsuyama, composer Kenji Ito, and pianist Shinya Kiyozuka will also be at the broadcast.

Recently Square Enix released a trailer delving into the eight protagonists of the game, as well as gameplay and mechanics brand new to the remastered version. Most notable is the inclusion of the protagonist, Fuse, who has his own story and provides additional content for the other heroes. Another hero, Asellus, also has new special events in her storyline, which were cut in the original release. There’s other new features such as New Game Plus, double speed, movement display, a new challenge mode that unlocks when you defeat every final boss in the game, and the ability to flee battles.

SaGa Frontier Remastered will launch on April 15 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and PC. You can watch the broadcast live through the link below.