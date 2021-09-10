Square Enix will present a Tokyo Game Show livestream on October 1
Get a look at Square Enix’s upcoming slate of games next month.
Square Enix is one of the biggest industry players in Japan. When it makes an announcement, it’s definitely worth paying attention to. Next month, the publisher will take the Tokyo Game Show stage to give fans a look at what’s next on the release docket. It will kick things off on October 1 at 6 AM ET with its Square Enix Presents stream and then continue with smaller streams through October 3.
The live stream will be highlighted by new looks at Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Forspoken. Square will also provide a look at games like Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and Project Triangle Strategy. Below, you can find the full list:
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Forspoken
- Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
- Project Triangle Strategy
- Deep Insanity Asylum
- Dragon Quest X Online
- Dragon Quest X Offline
- Final Fantasy XIV
- SaGa Collection
- Romancing SaGa
- Imperial SaGa Exlipse
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
- War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
Outside of those titles, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Square had a few surprises up its sleeves. Alongside the game presentations, the livestream schedule includes a few talk shows with special guests. These include sitdowns with Nier series creator Yoko Taro, FFXIV director Naoki Yoshida, and Final Fantasy series director Tetsuya Nomura. If you’re a Square Enix fan, those interviews certainly seem like something you should pay attention to.
Make sure to check back during the Tokyo Game Show for all of the latest updates. The full show kicks off On September 30 and lasts until October 3.