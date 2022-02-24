Stalker 2 devs urge video game industry to “help those in need” amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

GSC Game World, the Ukrainian developer behind Stalker 2, shared a message on Twitter Friday morning addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The developer urged those in the video game industry to “not stand aside” and provide aid to those impacted by the invasion.

“Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire,” wrote the developer. “We thus address all of our colleagues in the gaming industry. Players, bloggers, or anyone who sees this post in their newsfeed: Share this, […] help those in need.”

The developer also provided a bank account number for folks to give financial aid to Ukraine’s armed forces in the ongoing conflict.

No update was provided on GSC Game World’s in-development project, Stalker 2, but given the dire circumstances, it’s easy to understand why. GSC Game World is based in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. Since Russian leader Vladimir Putin began Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, it’s been reported that multiple Kyiv residents and Ukrainian military personnel have been killed and/or injured as a result of attacks on the city. According to CNN, more than 40 soldiers and up to 10 civilians have been killed throughout all of Ukraine in the hours following the invasion.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko declared a state of emergency in the Ukrainian capital last night. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskey also declared martial law across the entirety of Ukraine in response to the invasion.