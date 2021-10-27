Star Ocean: The Divine Force announced for 2022

This is a developing story.

Just announced at the Sony State of Play, JRPG fans can expect a new entry in the Star Ocean franchise. Star Ocean: The Divine Force is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022. Developed by tri-Ace and Square Enix, it is bringing the fantasy-infused sci-fi and fast paced real-time combat the series is known for.

According to the PlayStation Blog post by Square Enix PR Staff member Sho Ishida, Star Ocean: The Divine Force features “a story that changes based on the choices made.” A new traversal system is also being introduced by way of its jetpack-like devices, letting players fly through large expanses of the environment. As seen in the trailer, this brings extra dimensionality to level design, letting players reach otherwise inaccessible areas such as rooftops.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force’s story follows protagonists Raymond and Laeticia from different walks of life. Raymond is the captain of a merchant vessel hailing from the advanced planet of Verguld whereas Laeticia is the princess of an underdeveloped nation on the planet of Aster IV.