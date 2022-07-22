Star Wars: Jedi Survivor appears on Playstation Network, hints at March release date

A store page for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor has appeared on the PlayStation Network, with more information suggesting that the title is aiming for a March 2023 release date. A Jedi Survivor store page is also available on Steam. Players can not pre-order the game on either store page, but they can put the title on their wishlist to be informed when the game is released.

PlayStation Game Size on Twitter discovered the potential release date on the PlayStation Network’s Database. The March release date could be a placeholder since March is the end of the fiscal year. The release date more likely means that EA wants to release the game before the end of the fiscal year. Jedi Survivor appearing on the PSN and Steam may also suggest that EA is building up to an upcoming announcement with more details about the game and specific release date.

🚨 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ Listed For Early March 2023 (Maybe Late Feb) on PSN DB https://t.co/TXqwYVmy2a pic.twitter.com/N2gkZK55oe — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 22, 2022

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order. Fallen Order is an action-adventure game that follows the journey of a Jedi named Cal. The game is set in a period between Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV – A New Hope, a time when the Empire ruled the galaxy and are looking for any Jedi. Jedi Survivor continues Cal’s story five years after the events of Fallen Order.

Game studio Respawn Entertainment developed Fallen Order, and the studio is returning to develop Jedi Survivor. EA is in charge of publishing both games, which is part of a deal between EA and Disney, in which EA has full licensing to produce Star Wars video games. Fallen Order was given critical acclaim, with fans and critics praising the title for its challenging yet rewarding gameplay and graphics. The sequel, Jedi Survivor, was first announced in May and is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.