Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Worry About PC Optimization Problems Before Release

Star Wars fans can rejoice at the arrival of another game set in a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Many of the reviews for the highly anticipated sequel are in it, and it’s looking like it will be a fantastic entry in the series.

However, some fans are worried about the apparent optimization issues many reviewers have had while playing the game on PC. Although these issues were addressed in a patch that dropped before the reviews went out, a handful of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans worried their hardware might not be up to the task.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Worry about Performance Issues

Image via EA YouTube

A handful of reviewers have received an early code for Jedi: Survivor and have shared that they had a number of issues throughout their time playing the game. Although they had relatively strong hardware, some have mentioned having issues, even with an NVIDIA 4090 in their desktop PC.

These discussions have been shared on the Steam page for Jedi: Survivor and several other Reddit posts for the game.

Many have shared that these issues were fixed with an update before they finalized their reviews and formally shared their thoughts. However, there are a handful of others who are still experiencing issues, but these could be amended in an upcoming Day 1 patch set to the drop when Jedi: Survivor becomes available to everyone worldwide.

A handful of fans have also shared that these problems extended to the console releases for Jedi: Survivor. Unfortunately, we won’t know how bad these performance problems are going to be until the game officially launches and players have a chance to check it out for themselves.

Based on our review, we thought Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was fantastic and enjoyed our time with the game. Hopefully, players will have a chance to experience a smooth launch for the game, and if they don’t, developer Respawn Entertainment may need to step in to see what quick fixes they make to smooth out these potential problems.