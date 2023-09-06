Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 7 launched today for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, bringing a handful of impactful changes to the title that will make playing the game an overall smoother experience. While console fixes are linked mostly to game performance, PC players can now benefit from the inclusion of DLSS support.

The highlight of Patch 7 is the addition of what we have confirmed is specifically support for DLSS 3 with Nvidia Frame Generation. We have downloaded the patch and checked the details of what was installed to be sure. This will make a huge difference to the way the game looks on PC and help keep performance high without overloading a player’s device.

Related: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Complete Game Guide – Tips, Quests, Collectibles & Characters

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 7 Notes

The full patch notes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 7 are below. We’ve included some additional information about the PC DLSS support update based on our findings in-game and reactions from the community.

Patch 7 introduces several performance updates for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S that aim to improve the player experience.

Performance Mode has been improved to sustainably enhance a player’s time with the game. A few CPU and GPU optimizations and the addition of Ray Tracing have resulted in an overall higher-quality experience. This includes a solid 60 FPS for all those running Performance Mode.

Quality Mode has received some updates too. These help reduce the fluctuation of in-game FPS and bring several other visual improvements.

Support was added for a variable refresh rate on PS5.

PC version has had many improvements and Optimizations, including DLSS support. As we’ve already mentioned, this DLSS inclusion is for DLSS 3 with Nvidia Frame Generation. Based on our testing with the patch installed, frame generation gives the game a significant performance boost. We saw significant frame rate boosts in problem areas, and an immediate jump from 60 FPS with 4K visuals and DLSS 3, to 120 FPS with frame generation. Bugs : We have noticed some downsides to the Patch 7 update on PC. Namely, quite bad ghosting, causing terrible visual clutter to pop up when moving around with Kal. To us, this is worst in the HUD elements. It seems as though other users are experiencing the same problem, based on a recent post on the game’s Subreddit, meaning these aren’t isolated issues. Shortly after this release, some users did provide an unofficial fix, but beware that altering your files could cause other problems.



The following updates are more general and are specific to known bugs and issues in the game.

Save game corruption should be far less frequent, thanks to some tweaks to the save system.

A specific issue that caused players to be unable to collect their XP after dying under certain circumstances has been fixed.

A slew of crash fixes have been implemented.

Many minor bug fixes have been applied across all platforms to address dozens of issues such as lighting, UI, and cloth.

The official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 7 notes post ends by reminding console players that cinematics on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are locked to 30 FPS. This update hasn’t changed that, so players shouldn’t expect a sudden leap to 60 FPS cinematics.