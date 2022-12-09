A formal announcement for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was shown at the Game Awards, following a Steam leak for the release date and the many pre-order rewards coming to players. The extended trailer showed us more of the story awaiting us as Cal Kestis, and BD-1 take on the Galactic Empire, but we also had a chance to check much of the improved combat and new lightsaber techniques Cal will be using in the sequel.

A majority of the trailer focused on the story surrounding Cal and the enemies he’s going to be facing off against during his journey. For Cal, it’s been five years since the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and he’s been busy taking on the Empire, causing trouble wherever he can. We also briefly see the appearance of a companion in the trailer. The companion briefly assists Cal in combat, and we don’t know if that will be a reoccurring mechanic or if it’s a brief moment in the Survivor that only occurs once.

Related: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shows off new lightsaber types and combat in a brand new Game Awards trailer

We also see the return of Cere Junda, who has shaved her head, has multiple tattoos and appears to have a Jedi Library behind her. She seems to have a more relaxed role in Survivor, but this could quickly change.

The trailer also highlighted our first gameplay of Survivor, where we see Cal using the two halves of his saber and holding them in either hand. It’s a more aggressive style, and he will need it as we see him being thrown about by a Wampa in a location outside Hoth’s icy landscape. We didn’t see it in this gameplay trailer, but hopefully, we will see the return of Cal’s double-bladed form. We see Cal using several different lightsaber colors, which means fans can look forward to bouncing between various saber customization options throughout the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam on March 17, 2023.