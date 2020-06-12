Star Wars: Squadrons leaks to Xbox Front Page, coming fall 2020

Previously known only as Project Maverick, Star Wars: Squadrons receives a massive leak and finds itself on the front page of Microsoft’s Xbox page. The game will be an aerial dogfighting combat game where pilots from the Empire and the Rebellion face off in epic battles.

Star Wars Squadrons leaked on the Xbox front page (Project Maverick)



– aerial/space combat

– single-player campaign

– multiplayer

– coming to PC and consoles this fall



Developed by EA Motive https://t.co/kh2ZPq5KWc pic.twitter.com/pEF1omuFdH — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 12, 2020

There’s little to say regarding the game at this due to the brief leak. From what we briefly see about the upcoming game, players will find themselves in the cockpit of iconic Star Wars fighters fighting amongst the stars and above the low-atmosphere of planets from all over the Star Wars galaxy.

The game is being developed by EA Motive studio, who worked on Star Wars Battlefront II and Anthem. Star Wars: Squadrons will supposedly feature a multiplayer dogfighting battleground and a single-player campaign. Because the title is hitting the market sometime in fall 2020, players can expect to see it hitting the next generation of consoles to some capacity.

We will learn much more during EA’s Play event taking place on June 18. Eager fans can expect to see the game coming to PC and consoles sometime in fall 2020.