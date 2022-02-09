Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is coming to Nintendo Switch

The force continues to be strong with the Nintendo Switch as Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is heading to the console this April.

The beloved original Star Wars video game featuring Darth Vader’s secret apprentice will be released for the Nintendo Switch on April 20. You can preorder the game on the Nintendo eShop starting today.

In the game, you’re hunting down the Jedi after Order 66 is proclaimed across the galaxy. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed features a heavy emphasis on the action as you utilize your force powers to throw stormtroopers from one place to another. When the game was first revealed, there was a great emphasis on its physics capabilities as wood crumbles from your strikes.

This story is under development