Starfield Bug Eyes NPCs Are Hilariously Terrifying

It’s only been a few days since early access began, and we’ve already got some hilarious glitches to go along with the newly released Starfield. It’s no secret that Bethesda are experts when it comes to leaving fans with humorous and sometimes worrying bugs and glitches. Unsurprisingly, Starfield is receiving universal praise for its great design, many systems, and player freedom. It’s a breath of fresh air for fans of both Sci-Fi and deep space exploration.

They See it All

With that being said, it seems like the NPCs were unprepared for the sudden influx of players. One user on Reddit posted a collage of wide-eyed NPCs they’ve encountered during their play sessions. There’s never a right time to introduce yourself, but the expressions some players are receiving are shocking, to say the least. Reddit users gleefully shared in the humor, as they took note of the sheer amount of NPCs with this particular glitch.

Starefield

by u/CalciferAtlas in gaming

This situation reminds us a bit of the Mass Effect Andromeda debacle with the NPC’s hundred-yard stare during the early release of that title. We’ll have to wait and see if this Starfield glitch will last past early access, so by the time it gets into the hands of everyone on September 7th, the NPCs will be less surprised to see everyone. Even one user made a funny reference to their Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge playthrough, as they mentioned the wide-eyed companions in that game. Indeed, if someone’s face is tired, they should lie down before playing this game because it is dangerously addictive.

Starfield is the latest blockbuster adventure, and with it we’re knee-deep into the season of big releases, so keep those wallets secured. Hopefully, Black Friday is extra-generous this year, as the game industry isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon.