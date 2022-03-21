Starship Troopers: Terran Command has been delayed

Starship Troopers: Terran Command, an upcoming strategy game from Slitherine Games and The Aristocrats, has been delayed from its initial March 31 release date.

Unfortunately, Starship Troopers: Terran Command will launch on PC on June 16 this year. “We know many will find this announcement disappointing and we apologize,” said Slitherine in a press release. “We truly feel that a few extra months of further polish and bug fixing will make a significant difference.”

The publisher further states that it “[intends] to deliver a finished and polished game” and it wants you to have fun with the sci-fi experience from day one “without having to wait for future patches or hotfixes.”

Additionally, Slitherine confirms that the game is content complete and that the few extra months of development will be “entirely focused on refining what already exists.”

To make up for the delay for its fans, Slitherine will be showing off “a lot” of the game in the “months leading up to the launch in June.”

While the cover art looks cheaply made, the previously released demo has been received well by content creators on YouTube. The Angry Joe Show, at the end of his impressions video, in fact, told his fans to buy a copy of the game when Starship Troopers: Terran Command releases.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command, when it releases on June 16, will have a campaign inspired by the movies of the same name. In addition, it will have terrain elevation, dozens of unique unit types that have their own abilities, and as you’d expect from a Starship Troopers game, a lot of gore and bugs to kill.