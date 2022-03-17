Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin PC players are experiencing issues with the port

Players who picked up Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on PC are saying they are experiencing gameplay issues that slow down the game during combat in the PC port. A player with an RTX 3080 graphics card and an i5-12600K processor says the PC version “goes from full 120 fps straight down to low 40s and 50s” as the gameplay slows down with it on the game’s subreddit.

The issue isn’t limited to players with Intel processors, but AMD, as a player with a Ryzen 7 3800X processor and 48GB RAM, says, “there is definitely something really weird about this game’s performance.” Another user on the subreddit found the VRAM usage to be “unusually high for the graphics fidelity,” and no matter how many times they change it, the game would still use 9 GB of VRAM.

While the game supports ultra-wide monitors, it only supports a total of four different resolutions, which is limiting for users who have monitors of different resolutions. For one user, their HP bar was cropped out of gameplay after a cutscene while the game fully filled their screen moments before.

While the game officially launches tomorrow, PC players who pre-ordered the Epic Game Store exclusive got a chance to play it a day earlier. This isn’t Square Enix’s first PC port criticism in recent memory as game tech analysis website Digital Foundry called the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake “the worst AAA release… on PC in a good long time.”