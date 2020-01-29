StreamElements’ new program helps streamers sell merchandise

Being a streamer can be a tough business. Keeping up a steady audience or community is one thing, but then there’s finding a way to make a potential full-time profit from it. Fortunately, StreamElements has introduced something to lend a hand.

The company has introduced a program called SE.Merch. It makes it a cinch to set up a storefront with a number of items featuring a streamer’s brand name, regardless of which service they use to stream.

This should make it a bit easier when it comes to allowing fans to purchase things like shirts, hats, PC accessories or other items. Furthermore, there’s no subscription fee attached to the service and it comes with some essential tools to put everything together. StreamElements also backs this program with a “100 percent satisfaction” guarantee, with better kick-back in profits than its competitors offer.

Screengrab via StreamElements

Doron Nir, who serves as CEO for StreamElements, provided some details on SE.Merch. He noted it’s all about “creating and selling merch quick and easy,” while keeping the business model “as lucrative as possible for the content creator community.”

He also feels that, with SE.Merch’s free options, streamers can “avoid the negative impact that comes with upselling streamers with gated features.”

At the moment, SE.Merch is in an open beta phase for Twitch creators, though options will open up a bit later for Facebook, YouTube and Mixer streamers.

If anything, users of the service won’t need to pay anything for these features. Based on VentureBeat’s report, however, StreamElements is looking more into profiting from brand deals, instead of bilking streamers’ wallets empty.Those interested in learning more can visit the official SE.Merch page.