Subnautica dev acquired by PUBG parent company

Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment has just been acquired by PUBG’s parent company, Krafton Inc. Despite the acquisition, Krafton claims Unknown Worlds will still operate independently to ensure they have the necessary creative freedom that has afforded them such success. The news comes via a press release, during which Krafton briefly discusses Unknown Worlds’ development history before delving into the reasoning behind the acquisition.

Regarding the circumstances of the partnership, Krafton CEO CH Kim said that “Krafton will spare no effort in helping them. Not only do they enhance our development capabilities, but we share a goal of creating unique experiences for global audiences.” The acquisition was born out of the PUBG parent company wanting to diversify its publishing output, rather than forcing the Subnautica team to help out existing developers on other projects.

The Subnautica developers share Krafton’s sentiment. According to Unknown Worlds CEO Charlie Cleveland, “It was immediately apparent how closely Unknown Worlds and Krafton are aligned in the way we think about games and game development.” He likened their humble beginnings and development ethos to PUBG, stating that they “want to bring new games to the world stage – and with Krafton, we’re a big step closer. We’re truly looking forward to our future together.”