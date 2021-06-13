Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle receives official announcement trailer, prologue in 2022 and full game in 2023

Upcoming JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes made a surprise debut, which was during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase that aired during E3 2021. Said debut came with a brand new trailer showing off the large cast of characters, plenty of gameplay, and graphics that have been inspired by past 2D/3D hybrid titles such as Octopath Traveler and Project Triangle Strategy.

Also revealed in the trailer is the new release window, which has been delayed to 2023. However, 2022 will see the release of a special prologue called Eiyuden Chronicle Rising. While we saw a bit of 2D fighting, not much else has been revealed as of yet. Eiyuden Chronicle features a “fortress building system” and allows players to recruit over 100 allies. Gameplay is turn-based, with parties made of six characters each.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes raised more than $4.5 million during its Kickstarter campaign, making it the third most successful videogame Kickstarter. The development team includes Rabbit & Bear studios, as well as Yoshitaka Murayama, the writer of Suikoden 1 and 2. Eiyuden Chronicle will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo next-gen hardware. Both the main game and its prologue will available for Xbox Game Pass on day one.