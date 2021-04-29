Swablu will be Pokémon Go’s May 2021 Community Day Pokémon

It has been confirmed by Niantic that Pokémon Go’s May 2021 Community Day will be all about Swablu, the cotton bird Pokémon. The event is set to take place on May 15 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. If you evolve a Swablu into Altaria before the event ends, it will be able to learn the exclusive move moonblast.

The information surrounding Swablu had been leaked the day before the official announcement. The details were shared by datamining group Pokéminers, who were learned about the event when it was first pushed to Pokémon Go’s software. While the group learned about the Pokémon, they did not learn about the exclusive move Altaria could learn. Swablu will also have an increased chance of being shiny.

On May 15, a new mega Pokémon arrives, Mega Altaria, a Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon. All players will have the chance to encounter this Pokémon in Mega Raids, and by defeating this Pokémon you’ll gain access to Mega Altaria energy.

Before the event starts, you’ll have the option to purchase the exclusive Community Day ticket called Cotton-Winged Bird. The Community Day ticket will be available for purchase a few days before May 15, and it will cost $0.99. You do not have to buy the ticket to participate in the event, but it unlocks an exclusive special research that rewards you with multiple items and Swablu encounters. The ticket is only good for you to use during the event.

Swablu is a welcoming choice for a Community Day Pokémon. Altaria was already a powerful PvP Pokémon, and giving it access to moonblast makes it even stronger. It’s the perfect Great or Ultra League Pokémon to use against other players. The several previous Community Day events have highlighted Pokémon that have become superb choices in the battle league, and we’re looking forward to the rest of the new Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon releasing throughout May.