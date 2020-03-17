Nintendo Switch error code 2811-7503 explained

Like all consoles, the Nintendo Switch will have all kinds of error codes that you can get hit with when you are trying to play games. Error code 2811-7503 is one of the worse ones to get, as there isn’t much you can do about it.

According to the Nintendo Support page, “This error code indicates an error occurred when connecting to the service, likely the result of a temporary service outage or a high volume of user access.” What this means is that the issue is happening on Nintendo’s end, and there isn’t anything that you can do to resolve the problem.

You won’t be able to log on to the network because of a temporary service outage. All you can do is wait until Nintendo figure out what is causing the problem and get it resolved. If you are lucky, the issue will be caused by a surge in users, as this will eventually fall off and fix itself. If there is a full-service interruption due to problems with the backend, then you will need to wait until Nintendo track down the issue and fix it.

The Nintendo Support page gives the below advice if you are getting hit with this error.

Wait a while and try connecting to the service again later.

If the issue has been occurring for an extended amount of time, check the Network Maintenance Information/Operational Status page for any posted service outages.

It is a good idea to keep an eye on the official Nintendo Twitter account, to see if they have said anything about an outage. If a service interruption is expected to last a long time, companies will generally try to keep affected users updated via their social media channels.