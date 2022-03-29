Sword Art Online Variant Showdown mobile game opens for pre-registration, worldwide release coming in 2022

If you’ve been an anime fan for the past decade, you’ll have run into the giant property that is Sword Art Online. The franchise has spawned multiple series, one film with a second one in the works, and several video games based on the characters and world, plus the series of light novels that spawned it all. It has been one of the most popular properties in anime, and soon it will be hitting mobile devices as well.

Sword Art Online Variant Showdown was announced just a few days ago. It is a mobile game based on the franchise that offers a unique story set in the world of anime. The plot follows the emergence of a new Virtual Reality game where being killed by a new, mysterious player means losing a portion of your memory in the real world.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer to help hype the new game even further and announced that fans can pre-register for the game release by simply liking the game’s official Facebook page.

The plot details are still light, but the trailer seems to imply that the game will serve as a celebration of the anime’s tenth anniversary, pulling in characters and worlds from across the franchise. It isn’t clear just yet if players will create their own custom avatar for this new world or if they will take control of Kirito and his friends. The game is due to release sometime later in 2022, potentially in July, when the anime officially turns 10 years old.