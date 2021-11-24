Tails of Iron releases free Bloody Whiskers DLC

Tails of Iron is one of 2021’s hidden gaming gems and it just got free DLC called Bloody Whiskers. The adventure RPG indie game features fast-paced and strategic souls-like combat, a unique world to explore, and tells a thrilling tale set in a medieval kingdom. You also play a rat and the entire game is narrated by Geralt of Rivia voice actor Doug Cockle.

Bloody Whiskers continues the story of Tails of Iron and features a new tournament storyline. In the base game, the tournament grounds were a training area to see if Redgi had the necessary skills needed to be crowned king. The Bloody Whiskers tournament sees King Redgi face numerous dangerous foes in front of a cheering crowd. However, the DLC ramps up the action of Tails of Iron by enhancing the combat to make things just a bit more challenging.

What to expect in the Bloody Whiskers DLC

The DLC extends the main story questline, includes five new boss fights, five outfits, five weapon skins, two new rooms to explore — including the King’s Chambers — and two added difficulty modes.

Tails of Iron was created by Odd Bug Studio and published by United Label. It is available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.