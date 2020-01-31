Taipei Game Show delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

Taipei Game Show has been delayed to summer due to coronavirus outbreak, the organizing committee has revealed today.

The event was originally planned for February 6-9, but “due to the serious outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus” it will not take place in summer.

There won’t be a chance in location, as the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 has been confirmed even in the new window.

As for a “specific time and date,” the Taipei Game Show organizing committee will make an announcement “in the upcoming days.”

“Taipei Game Show is one of the iconic annual networking events,” reads a press release. “With that in mind, W.H.O. has declared global emergency as Wuhan coronavirus spreads. Considering mass gatherings like Taipei Game Show increase the chance of cluster infections, the organizing committee has decided to steer away from such unthinkable risks.”

The event was expected to host multiple panels and even a series of PlayStation briefings, with the already confirmed presence, among the others, of Square Enix’s Yoshinori Kitase to reveal new undisclosed details about Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused more than 200 deaths and almost 9,800 confirmed cases around the world as we write.