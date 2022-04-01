Taito Milestones brings 10 arcade classics to Switch in mid-April

ININ Games has announced that Taito Milestones for Nintendo Switch is releasing on April 15, both physically and digitally. The game is a collection of ten Taito arcade titles from the 1980s, digging deep into the Japanese studio’s library to deliver a set of games that are perhaps unknown to the modern gaming audience, but were important releases in their genres.

Taito Milestones brings together ten of Taito’s 80s arcade games, including classics such as Qix. The collection is meant to showcase classic arcade titles “that paved the way for the decades of Taito’s arcade dominance which followed,” according to the official site. Each game in the list represents “a specific breakthrough in development and gaming history.”

The complete list of games included in Taito Milestones (by year of initial release) is as follows:

Qix (1981)

Space Seeker (1981)

Alpine Ski (1982)

Front Line (1982)

Wild Western (1982)

Chack’n Pop (1983)

Elevator Action (1983)

The FairyLand Story (1985)

Halley’s Comet (1986)

The Ninjawarriors (1987)

While most of the games on this list may have aged since their release, each one shows an early form of the genre, forerunners of the industry. Chack’n Pop, for example, is widely considered a predecessor of Taito’s own Bubble Bobble. Taito Milestones provides a list of curios that should be worth playing for those looking to learn about a particular slice of arcade gaming history.