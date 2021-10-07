Tales of Arise adds new difficulty settings with free update

Tales of Arise players will notice new difficulty settings when they start the JRPG today. Both were introduced in a free update nearly one month after the game was released. One is for veteran JRPG players, while the other is for those who just want to enjoy the story.

The unknown difficulty is the most challenging option for players. Fans have said it should only be selected during NG+ or for anyone who truly understands the game mechanics and battle strategies. Whereas very easy is a step above the story difficult mode and is for casual players who are in it for the lore and character development.

The new difficulties add seven total options for Tales of Arise. They join story, normal, moderate, hard, and chaos mode. You can change difficulty settings in the options menu.

Along with the free update, the new SOA collaboration pack was released as well. The paid update includes new weapons, a mystic art for Alphen, and a crossover with Sword Art Online which includes new outfits inspired by Kirito and Asuna for Shionne, Alphen and Law.

The game has done quite well as developer Bandai Namco announced the latest entry sold around one million copies worldwide across digital and physical versions.