Tap Strafing will be removed from Apex Legends in the next patch

If you are an Apex Legends player who plays on keyboard and mouse, there is a good chance you have at least heard of the term ‘Tap Strafing’, Tap Strafing is a special strafe maneuver that has been a major part of Apex Legends’ PC higher level play. Using the maneuver via a set of sharp turns and small jumps allows players with a scroll wheel to quickly perform quick dodges and turns to even 180 degrees faster than any other in-game movement set would allow.

The main issue with Tap Strafing was never that it allowed players to move this way, it was seen as a perk you could have if you were a skilled player after all, but there were some qualms. Respawn Entertainment announced on August 31 that it would be removed Tap Strafing in upcoming patch 10.1 for a few major reasons.

First of all, the maneuver was inaccessible. Due to the fact this play was only able to carried out by mouse and keyboard players, it gave PC players the ability to access a maneuver that console players couldn’t even if they wanted to. Second of all, from an enemy player’s perspective, the movements lacked readability. It was a difficult to counter and put a strain on high-pressure crossplay battles. Lastly, the developers did not like the way the maneuver interfered with movement abilities.

Many high-level PC players are not happy with the change, as for those who mastered it will have to change up their playstyle. Some PC players are even retorting saying the console players should not have aim assist, but these are two very different topics. Whether you feel that the removal of Tap Strafing is a bad choice, or a good fix, one thing is for certain: This change is going to shake up the PC Apex Legends meta.