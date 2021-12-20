Team Galactic outfit coming to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, tying in more Pokémon Diamond and Pearl connections

Ahead of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus launch in January 2022, Nintendo has announced an upcoming Modern Team Galactic outfit available to players who played the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. The inclusion of the Team Galactic outfit adds more connections to Arceus’ setting, Hisui, before it later becomes the Sinnoh region.

The Modern Team Galacti outfit will be available to any player who has saved data of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on their Nintendo Switch. These games are remastered versions of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, released before Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Should you not have any save data of these games on your Nintendo Switch, you will not be able to add them to your trainer’s appearance collection.

Having this save data also comes with the chance to capture Darkrai, a mythical Pokémon that appears during Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

While adding the outfit set and Darkrai are not required to complete Pokémon Legends: Arceus story, they add more connections to the ancient Hisui region and Sinnoh. The other, story-related connection is the Diamond and Pearl Clans that players meet during the story, led by Adaman and Irida, respectively, along with the fact players will be a part of the Galaxy Team, which may hint to why they have access to the Galaxy Team outfit as an optional appearance.

How the Diamond, Pearl Clans, and the Galaxy Team connect to their modern roots from Pokémon Diamond and Peral remain a mystery, if any at all. We know various characters will be ancestors of ones we’ve already met, such as Commander Kamado, leader of the Galaxy Clan, who is the ancestor of Professor Rowan. But players will be interacting with the Diamond and Pearl clans to learn more about the Noble Pokémon they protect, potentially capturing these exclusive Pokémon during their travels, such as Kleavor.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases on January 22, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch.