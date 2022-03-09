Team17 announces co-op roguelite Ship of Fools

The world is awash with roguelites, but how about climbing aboard Team17 and Fika Productions’ new vessel? Ship of Fools is looking to set sail sometime this year, and we’re being given our first glimpse of gameplay.

Ship of Fools is shaping up to be a ship defense game that places you and the friend on the deck of a mighty vessel, the Stormstrider, and lets you loose to sail the seas. Along the way, you defend against a variety of sea creatures looking to make a meal of your boat. You and your shipmate have to fire, reload, make repairs, and keep enemies off your poop deck. You’ll also get the chance to hop off and explore islands for loot and friends to rescue.

As a roguelite, Ship of Fools is designed to be endlessly replayable. Through various playthroughs, you’ll unlock items, as well as new hapless fools to play as, each with their own abilities. Each sea is different, keeping the waters rough and unpredictable. With a little luck, you and your matey will be able to prevent the impending aquapocalypse.

A trailer is available today to show off the bouncy, elastic art style and the basics of gameplay. No specific release window has been given, but there will be a public demo available at W.A.S.D. in London this April 7 to 9. Hopefully, dealings with Team17 have improved since recent reports.