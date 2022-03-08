Teamfight Tactics to receive massive B-patch on Tuesday, Twitch and Ashe nerfed
Killing the reroll comps.
Teamfight Tactics (TFT) is in the middle of its newest set, Set 6.5, Neon Nights. The beginning of a set always poses some balance issues for the game, as the developers try to work out the sweet spot of certain units. The latest 12.5 update was dominated by rerolling comps, like Twitch, Ashe, and VIP Talon, making up most of the top comps. Additionally, lead developer Mortdog and other players noted how quickly fights would end “due to accelerated damage from champs.”
As a result, the TFT developers are shipping out an unusually large B-patch on Tuesday, with tons of changes to overtuned units. While B-patches are usually for smaller fixes to egregious issues, this patch before Version 12.6 resembles more of a regular-sized update with changes to 19 champions and major Augment and Trait fixes.
The goals for this update as outlined by Mortdog are to “lower the pace of combat by lowering the highest DPS champs total damage output,” and to “reduce the ceiling on outlier augments.”
Here’s a list of all the changes in the upcoming B-patch, which you can also read here:
- 1-Cost
- Brand
- VIP Damage Reduction: 30% >>> 45%
- Twitch
- Spell AD%: 125/130/140% >>>125%
- 2-Cost
- Ashe
- AD: 70 >>> 60
- Corki
- Spell Damage: 220/275/350 >>> 200/260>333
- Rek’sai
- Base Heal: 150/200/350 >>> 200/225/400
- Bonus Heal: 250/350/500 >>> 275/350/600
- Syndra
- Spell Damage: 225/325/500 >>> 225/300/425
- Talon
- Spell Damage: 450/650/950 >>> 450/600/850
- Zyra
- Spell Damage: 325/450/675 >>> 275/375/575
- 3-Cost
- Gnar
- Spell AD%: 185% >>> 175%
- Lucian
- Spell Damage: 185/295/315 >>> 175/275/300
- Morgana
- Mana: 60/120 >>> 70/130
- Senna
- AS: 0.75 > 0.7
- Vex
- Mana: 40/80 >>> 50/90
- 4-Cost
- Ahri
- Damage per Additional orb on Same Target: 80% >>> 60%
- Draven
- AD: 80 >>> 75
- Irelia
- AD: 85 >>> 80
- Sivir:
- Spell Bounce AD%: 33% >>> 40%
- 5-Cost
- Galio:
- HP: 1200 > 1300
- Kai’sa:
- Spell Damage per Missile: 70/90/180 >>> 75/100/180
- Traits
- Clockwork
- Base Attack Speed: 10/40/80% >>> 10/35/80%
- Debonair
- Health: 200/450/800 >>> 200/400/700
- AP: 20/45/80 >>> 20/40/70
- Innovator
- Mechanical Bear
- Armor & MR: 70 >>> 55
- Mechanical Dragon
- Armor & MR: 100 > 90
- Striker
- AD: 30/65/110 >>> 30/70/120
- Syndicate
- Armor & MR: 55 >>> 50
- Syndicate 7 Bonus: 60% >>> 50%
- Augments
- Built Different
- Attack Speed: 50/60/70% >>> 60/70/80%
- Hexnova (Hextech)
- Range: 1 >>> 2 Hexes
- Irrestible Charm
- Damage Reduction: 20% >>> 15%
- One For All
- AD & AP per Stack: 20 >>> 15
- Sharpshooter (Twinshot)
- Bounce Damage Decrease: 50% >>> 60%
- Sniper’s Nest
- Damage Amp: 10% >>> 8%
- So Small (Yordle)
- Dodge Chance: 35% >>> 25%
- Three’s Company
- Can now only appear on Round 1-4
- True Justice (Enforcer)
- True Damage: 50% >>> 80%
