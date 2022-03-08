Teamfight Tactics to receive massive B-patch on Tuesday, Twitch and Ashe nerfed

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) is in the middle of its newest set, Set 6.5, Neon Nights. The beginning of a set always poses some balance issues for the game, as the developers try to work out the sweet spot of certain units. The latest 12.5 update was dominated by rerolling comps, like Twitch, Ashe, and VIP Talon, making up most of the top comps. Additionally, lead developer Mortdog and other players noted how quickly fights would end “due to accelerated damage from champs.”

As a result, the TFT developers are shipping out an unusually large B-patch on Tuesday, with tons of changes to overtuned units. While B-patches are usually for smaller fixes to egregious issues, this patch before Version 12.6 resembles more of a regular-sized update with changes to 19 champions and major Augment and Trait fixes.

The goals for this update as outlined by Mortdog are to “lower the pace of combat by lowering the highest DPS champs total damage output,” and to “reduce the ceiling on outlier augments.”

Here’s a list of all the changes in the upcoming B-patch, which you can also read here: