Teen arrested after threatening to bomb Konami over PES bug

According to Konami East, a teenager in Tokyo was arrested over confirmed threats that he made in a review section of a PES mobile app. Authorities stated the boy’s reasoning for the threats came after he was having connection issues with the soccer game.

After experiencing the bug, the 16-year-old high schooler supposedly wrote in the review board he wanted to “blow up Konami’s headquarters” and “kill the people who work at Konami.” Kotaku East also alleges the student made direct statements to wanting to be a terrorist.

Since, the student has admitted to all of the review entries that were made from June 16 to 18. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.