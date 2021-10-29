Tekken 7 Legendary Edition announced, doesn’t include all DLC characters

Bandai Namco EU announced the new edition of the game today through their official Twitter account.

The game will include eight of the DLC characters, but doesn’t mention if any other DLC will be included in the pack. It’s coming to PS4 and Xbox One, releasing November 12. The pack for some reason won’t include the rest of the DLC characters it seems, including guest characters like Noctis (Final Fantasy XV) and Negan Smith (The Walking Dead). It also seems to have only been announced for the EU as of yet, and will only be available in select retailers.

Another strange aspect about the news is the fact Bandai Namco made the announcement, including the price of €29.99 in the tweet, but have now deleted said tweet. No other information was included in the deleted tweet, so it’s unclear why they decided to make a new tweet.

Tekken 7 has repeatedly been criticised for the way they’ve handled DLC. For one, if you want to look at frame data, an incredibly important aspect of fighting games if you’re a pro player, you have to pay for it. As well as this, Tekken 7 also has an ultimate edition that costs $99.99, which also doesn’t include all of the DLC.

Scrolling the responses and quote tweet on the announcement makes it clear players are unhappy. There are numerous complaints at the lack of all the DLC, with one user calling it a “terrible deal”.

The low cost of the Legendary Edition is sure to be welcome to newer players, but not including all of the content still leaves players needing to fork if they want to get up to date with the game. The game has received four season passes over the last year, which provides a huge, costly barrier to those trying to get into the game.

It’s a big problem with modern fighting games. Dragon Ball Fighterz has also received three season passes since it’s launch. It leaves most fighting games in a place where new players will feel overwhelmed, and are less likely to try out the games.