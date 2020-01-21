Temtem already hitting 30k concurrent players

The Steam concurrent user website is showing that the release of Temtem is proving to be incredibly popular, as the early access game hit close to 28,000 users logging in within the first hour of the release and closing in on 30,000, leading it to go straight to the top of Steam’s Top Seller list.



The game, which has been hit with numerous issues, including the number of players getting stuck in the game’s queue to enter the game, unexpected errors that force the game to close, and random freezes in the game when entering battle. However, that has not stopped a huge number of players try to access the game and play.



With the current number of users, the game is already in the top 20 most played games on Steam, beating some long-time popular games that have held their positions for some time in the chart including Civilization V, Dead by Daylight, and a number of popular free to play titles. This is especially impressive considering that game is a $35 title.

The game rose to prominence following a successful Kickstarter campaign where the developer Crema rose over $500k for the game. A monster battler in the vein of Pokémon, Temtem’s early access copy already has around 20 hours of content for players to get stuck into. The full release is currently estimated to be around Q2 or Q3 of 2021.

