Temtem’s launch day problems are over according to developer

The Pokémon-like game Temtem had a rough initial launch into early access. The developer states the servers are stable going forward.

Temtem had a rough launch into early access. The anticipated Pokémon-like MMO saw a huge increase in players the moment the game went live on Steam. The servers couldn’t handle it and much of the game was unplayable on day one. The developer now believes that those dark days of black screens and lengthy queues are part of Temtem’s past. First reported by Gamespot, the issues are most likely resolved according to the developer.

A small indie game that earned a lot of attention over the last year, Temtem had a rocky launch earlier this week. Lengthy queue times were the least of the problems. The servers couldn’t hold the surge of people and crashed at any opportunity. Players couldn’t complete character creation without getting disconnected. Others found that they could get in, but the initial battle with your rival character, Max, would cause the game to freeze. Reddit and Steam were filled with comments about the unplayable state of the game.

The developer struggled to keep up with the issues, but remained honest and open about the issues and the hotfixes. According to their Twitter, their coding expert had been working hard on fixing the website. It remained stable with over 27 thousand players and they believe it will hold up as the game progresses.

Temtem on Twitter Tamers, During this past night our resident coding guru has been doing their magic and optimizing our server. We’ve been monitoring it during a few hours and it’s been super stable with 27k+ users so things are looking super good. Let’s see how today goes 🙂

The game earned a lot of attention for its similarities to Pokémon. A lot of fans of Pokémon believe it could be a good challenger in the monster collection game niche. After the increased disappointment with Pokémon Sword and Shield, fans hope that Temtem could be the style of game they wanted from Pokémon for years.

Temtem has a lot of potential, but its biggest hurdles are bugs and server issues. Temtem is available through Steam’s Early Access program but will eventually come to other platforms in 2021.

