Warframe’s TennoCon 2020 goes digital due to coronavirus concerns

Digital Extremes, developer of free-to-play action game Warframe, has announced that the game’s yearly convention, known as TennoCon, will be a digital-only event this year, due to worries about the coronavirus.

Traditionally, TennoCon is a weekend-long celebration of all things Warframe, with panels, prizes, and plenty of cosplay. This year, on July 11, Digital Extremes will instead hold a digital event. There are no details about what this will cover yet, but we assume that Digital Extremes will try to keep as many of the panels as they can, and will do a live reveal of whatever new content they had planned on announcing.

While tickets for the event had yet to go on sale, the company advises anyone who had booked their travel in advance to contact their travel provider as soon as possible.

Warframe | The Duviri Paradox Reveal Trailer – Tennocon 2019 Tenno, it’s time to grow up. Revealed during TennoLive 2019, the next Warframe open world — The Duviri Paradox — is now in development.

It is thought that the weekend would lead to more details about The Duviri Paradox, an upcoming expansion for the game that was originally revealed at TennoCon 2019. The teaser trailer showed a lone man traveling across a strangely deserted landscape atop a horse that’s best described as unusual.

It’s hard to talk about the relevance of the reveal without crossing into spoiler territory, so we will just say that the above clip caused quite a stir at the time. It’s not known if more information on The Duviri Paradox will be part of TennoCon this year, but it seems logical that work on the expansion would have progressed to the point where showing more gameplay would be planned as part of TennoCon.