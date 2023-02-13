Thanks to Xbox Game Pass, players are gaming more but buying less, notes Microsoft

Since it was first released in 2017, Xbox Game Pass has continued to be a hugely popular service for players to enjoy some of the biggest games Xbox has to offer. However, developers may not be as enthusiastic as players about the service going forward, as it’s been revealed that putting games onto Xbox Game Pass has a noticeable effect on game sales, essentially eating into those titles’ revenue.

This information comes via the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which recently released a provisional report regarding Microsoft’s attempt to purchase Activision Blizzard. The report states that Microsoft submitted its internal analysis for the report and admitted that games on the service had a decline in base game sales in the twelve months following their addition to Game Pass. However, the exact number has been redacted. In essence, this backs up the idea that developers will lose money and potential full retail sales of their games due to the cheaper and more convenient option of Xbox Game Pass.

Elsewhere in this report, it details Activision Blizzard’s rather dim view on putting its own titles like Call of Duty and Overwatch on the service, or any game subscription service for that matter, citing the same belief that it would “severely cannibalise B2P [buy-to-play] sales, particularly in the case of newer releases.”

This is all part of the ongoing back-and-forth between the two companies and multiple regulators regarding the proposed $69 billion deal for Microsoft to purchase Activision Blizzard. Since its announcement, there have been numerous setbacks and roadblocks to the deal with regulators, including the CMA, being opposed to the deal and either attempting to block it, filing lawsuits, or offering concessions before approval, such as a guarantee that Call of Duty would remain on PlayStation systems for at least ten years.