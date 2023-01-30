The Crew 3 has seemingly been confirmed by a cryptic Tweet reply

It might be hard to remember, but way back in 2014, there was quite a bit of pre-release excitement for The Crew, a racing game that promised to revolutionize the classic genre by incorporating its races into a persistent open world. Unfortunately, a myriad of technical issues at launch compounded with a slew of microtransactions meant that the reality was quite a bit less exciting than the promise.

The Crew 2 arrived in June of 2018 to somewhat better but still middling reviews, perhaps softened by a lack of the fanfare that accompanied the original game. And after some rumors and leaks that pointed to a new Crew game (or perhaps a spiritual successor,) it looks all but confirmed that the franchise will get another bite at the apple.

Related: Ubisoft Paris employees called to strike due to CEO Yves Guillemot’s recent behavior

In a somewhat mysterious Tweet reply on January 30, the official The Crew 2 Twitter account pointed fans to look out for something “tomorrow.” Considering the reply was in response to The Crew 2 content creator SidWaj’s speculation on a potential The Crew 3 announcement coming this year, it appears we could be looking at a surprise reveal, which according to the reply, would arrive at 12 PM ET.

This tracks with a leak reported by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson earlier this year that purported to have information on Ubisoft’s 2023 plans. Those plans supposedly include a new entry in The Crew franchise, although the leak stated the game’s working title was Project Orlando and claimed it may not even feature The Crew branding, with the name “Motorfest” being suggested as an alternative possibility. And although it seems like The Crew’s brand is here to stay, that it was questioned at all may point to some of the uncertainty inside Ubisoft after a wave of cancellations was announced this year amid an environment of financial troubles at the company.