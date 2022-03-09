The DioField Chronicle, a new Square Enix tactics IP, announced at State of Play

During the ending of the March 9 State of Play, Square Enix made two big splashes with two new game and IP announcements; Valkyrie Elysium, a new hack-and-slash RPG, and a new tactics-based game called the DioField Chronicle.

Rumors were swirling around the internet that Square Enix was working on a Final Fantasy Tactics remake for the next generation of video game consoles, and it looks like The DioField Chronicle may be the game they were actually working on. Focusing on a war between three nations — the Trovelt-Schovian Empire, the Rowetale Alliance, and the Kingdom of Alletain — it appears players will be able to affect the outcome of the war through their gameplay.

The game will release sometime in 2022.

