The end of Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief features an exclusive Special Research story

Since the start of September, the Season of Mischief has kept Pokémon Go fans on their toes as new event stories unlock with additional tasks for the research quest, Misunderstood Mischief. Those who kept up with the story had the chance to capture the mythical Pokémon, Hoopa, and earn exclusive rewards. Now, the Season of Mischief draws to a close with an exclusive Special Research story available to those who finish Misunderstood Mischief or those who pay to access it.

The exclusive Special Research story will have to do with Hoopa, potentially giving players another chance at the Pokémon or encountering it in its alternative form, Hoopa Unbound, a Psychic and Dark-type Pokémon. Right now, Hoopa can only be encountered in its Confined form, which is a Psychic and Ghost-type.

The exact details for the Special Research have not been revealed, but those details will likely arrive closer to the end of November before the Season of Mischief ends.

However, any Pokémon Go player who did not have time to complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research has the opportunity to buy the upcoming end of Season Special Research ticket. Doing this opens up the ticket to everyone, allowing all players to participate in the final kickoff for the Season of Mischief.

Although, Niantic has offered exclusive Special Tickets that featured special Pokémon in the past with mixed reception from fans.