The Falconeer to be launch title for Xbox Series X

Wired Productions and game developer Tomas Sala announced today that The Falconeer will be a day one launch title for the Xbox Series X. The Falconeer is a new RPG air combat game that will combine “classic dog-fighting mechanics, with a breathtaking open-world environment and a cornucopia of fantastical enemies.” The Falconeer‘s gameplay for the next-generation will boast “a minimum of 4K 60 frames per second” action, high-dynamic range imaging, and will utilize Xbox’s Smart Delivery system, giving players the opportunity the play the new title on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

On bringing The Falconeer to the Xbox Series X, Tomas Sala said, “Working on the Xbox Series X has been a terrific experience…Time spent with the Xbox Series X has allowed me to harness the creative and technical power to take the player on a wondrous journey into such worlds, straight from my imagination, free from limitations.”

The Falconeer Day One Edition for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC is now available for pre-order for $39.99. Individuals who do so will receive a custom reversible sleeve, lenticular card, sticker sheet, a digital download of the Official Game Soundtrack and a digital game guide.