The fans have spoken — Sprigatito is the most popular starter according to Famitsu survey

Each new generation of Pokémon comes with three lovable new starter Pokémon. Starter Pokémon are always iconic additions to the franchise, as they are essentially the face of each individual generation. Starter Pokémon are always in competition with one another for the cutest or strongest of the bunch, and there always tends to be one standout in the community. For Scarlet and Violet, this popular Pokémon seems to Sprigatito. According to a survey from Famitsu, anyways.

Famitsu conducted a survey from November 9 to November 11 which asked readers about different aspects of Scarlet and Violet. One of these questions involved who players planned on picking as their Starter Pokémon. While this might not be the definitive query to judge how popular a Pokémon is, it still shows how players are drawn to a certain starter. In the case of Scarlet and Violet, the readers surveyed by Famitsu voted in favor of Sprigatito, with 40.68% of readers picking the feline over Fuecoco and Quaxly.

Famitsu also found that most players decided to purchase Pokémon Violet over Pokemon Scarlet, with 42.74% of surveyed readers picking Violet over the 27.60% who picked Scarlet. 24.69% of readers actually picked up both games. Most players also seemed to prefer Miraidon over Coraidon, with 66.25% of readers hoping to ride on Miraidon as their ride Pokémon over Coraidon.

It’s not surprising that Sprigatito has dominated the community as the shining starter of Generation 9. This cute and cuddly cat is bound to make a splash in the competitive scene as well, as its evolution Meowscarada has the hidden ability Protean. Don’t let this news overshadow the strengths of Fuecoco or Quaxley, however. These two Pokemon each have their own unique strengths and weaknesses, and all three starters will be a great asset to your journey across Paldea.