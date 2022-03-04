The House of the Dead: Remake releasing in April with a photo mode, achievements, and more

Forever Entertainment has announced the release date for The House of the Dead: Remake, and it’s soon. The House of the Dead: Remake is launching for Nintendo Switch on April 7, with pre-orders going live on March 31 for the remake of Sega’s classic co-op rail-shooter lightgun arcade game.

The House of the Dead: Remake is releasing on Nintendo Switch on April 7 and it comes with some upgrades since the last time we played it. New features include a photo mode (so you can capture those precious zombie-slaying memories forever), achievements, a new game mode with hordes of the undead to face, a gallery of enemies and bosses, and an armory with unlockable weapons. The remake features modern HD graphics that capture the art of the arcade original well, as you can see in the release date trailer below:

Aside from its new features, gameplay in the remake remains the same as the original arcade game we all know and love with modern HD graphics and controls developed for the Switch. This means you can play the game with another zombie hunter in local co-op and seek out those multiple endings.

Forever Entertainment has some pedigree with remaking old Sega properties, The House of the Dead: Remake following up on the studio’s work on Panzer Dragoon: Remake. The on-rails shooters renaissance is continuing by one studio’s hand.