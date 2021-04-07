The Last Cube brings puzzle-solving through brutalist architecture to all platforms later this year

The Last Cube, from developer Improx Games, is an atmospheric puzzle-solving game coming to all major platforms later this year. Players move a cube around each level, using stickers throughout each to open up new solutions.

The game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles later in 2021. It’s already available to wishlist on Steam.

Players uncover the history of the game’s monolithic world by solving the puzzles within each chamber. Throughout the course of the story, players will move from brutalist architecture through uplifting natural landscapes and even harsh, oppressive lava-lit factories. The game’s rich soundtrack enhances every chamber, helping to fill in the blanks from the complex alien world players journey through.

Max Samarin, Creative Director for Improx Games, explained in the game’s press release that “We’ve identified the audience who loves atmospheric puzzle games with lightweight narrative – we ourselves love these games. The Last Cube is an experience that delivers exactly that, while the unique mechanics also bring a whole novel aspect to it. You might have played certain cube games as a kid, but not executed like this. And it’s not just about the puzzles – it’s also a cosmic adventure through a varied, alien world full of mystery and wonder that draws players from outside the puzzle genre as well.”

A demo of the game is available for anyone to download from the game’s Steam page. It shows off a few of the game’s mechanics and the stickers that change the way the cube behaves.

