The Last of Us developers hype multiplayer while celebrating the franchise’s 10-year anniversary

Naughty Dog shares some reflections they’ve had with The Last of Us series as they reflect on the 10-year anniversary. Although the only notable game release from the game series that came out last year was a hefty next-gen remake of the first one, The Last of Us Part I, the developers are excited to look forward to the future and are teasing their next big project in the franchise, the upcoming multiplayer game set in the world of The Last of Us.

As shared in a blog on the Naughty Dog website, The Last of Us officially turns 10 later this year in June. In the post, unfortunately, the only official details the team shares surrounding the highly-anticipated multiplayer game is concept art, showing the dilapidated remains of a large cruise ship, shipwrecked in a port somewhere in San Franciso, California, the setting for the multiplayer game. California was a location players visited in The Last of Us Part II.

Image via Naughty Dog

It’s a similar token offered by the Naughty Dog team last year when they shared details on the multiplayer game, officially outlining it as a standalone multiplayer experience and revealing the first official art piece. The team has confirmed that they can share more details in the future, which may likely happen closer to the official anniversary later this year, on June 9.

The franchise, as a whole, has had phenomenal success over this past decade, selling more than 37 million copies as of December 2022. This is even before The Last of Us Part I remake launches on the PC on March 3, breaking away from its exclusive PlayStation 5 launch in September 2022.

The blog post by Naughty Dog is cleverly timed. Not only is it a good way to celebrate the success of The Last of Us franchise, but it happens days before The Last of Us television show comes to HBO Max in a few days, providing a considerable push for the series in 2023 as we eagerly await more details for the upcoming multiplayer game.