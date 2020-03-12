The Last of Us HBO TV show will feature music from original series composer Gustavo Santaolalla

The Last of Us HBO TV show is getting music from the video game series’ composer Gustavo Santaolalla, franchise director Neil Druckmann has revealed.

Neil Druckmann, who also serves as Naughty Dog’s Vice President, has shared the news that Santaolalla is going to have for the TV show the same role he plays on the games – including the incoming The Last of Us Part II.

“Well this is exciting!” he said in tweet mere days after the news of a show broke, meaning that the composer was one of the individuals who were contacted first to craft this new entertainment product.

“Beyond lending his incredible musical talent to The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla is joining us to bring over The Last of Us to HBO!” the director, who is serving as co-writer on the show, added.

The appointment goes into the direction of staying “very authentic” to the original material that SIE Worldwide Studios’ head Hermen Hulst discussed in a recent interview where he talked about future PlayStation Productions series and movies.

Neil Druckmann on Twitter Well this is exciting! Beyond lending his incredible musical talent to The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla is joining us to bring over The Last of Us to HBO!

Santaolalla was awarded two Academy Awards in 2006 and 2007 for Brokeback Mountain and Babel and was the composer on the original The Last of Us. He’s confirmed for the same role on The Last of Us Part II, and he was the protagonist of a spectacular performance at the last E3’s PlayStation media briefing in 2018, where he played the main theme of the game.

Craig Mazin, the creator of Chernobyl and co-writer on The Last of Us HBO TV show, instantly backed the announcement and claimed that “it’s not TLOU if it’s not Gustavo…,”. A further hint that the series will have a deep connection with the music created by its iconic composer.

Craig Mazin on Twitter It’s not TLOU if it’s not Gustavo… https://t.co/kPiBd8zOXI

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” Mazin stated at the reveal of the show.

“Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

The writer has also revealed that work on The Last of Us HBO show won’t start until Naughty Dog has wrapped up production on The Last of Us Part II, which releases on May 29, 2020, for PlayStation 4.