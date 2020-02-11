The Last of Us Part II getting hands-on demo at PAX East, free Dynamic Theme for PS4

It’s a big day for Naughty Dog fans as it has unleashed new details revolving around The Last of Us Part II.

First up, the game is just about complete. Arne Meyer, director of communications for the company, noted that the game has “entered the final stretch of production and are putting the finishing touches” on it. So it should have no trouble making its way to release this summer.

Naughty Dog also revealed where fans will be able to play The Last of Us Part II for the first time. It’ll be at PAX East, taking place in Boston from Feb. 27-Mar. 1. Attendees will be able to play “Patrol,” a demo where Ellie and Dina must clear out a number of infected while attempting to get out of Jackson.

Naughty Dog expects heavy demand for the hands-on demo. With that, it recommends downloading the Experience PlayStation mobile app to reserve a time. New appointments will be available for each day of the show, so be sure to check each morning for open slots.

For those of you not making the journey to Boston, there are still ways to celebrate The Last of Us Part II.

A pair of new wallpapers are available free of charge, so you can put Ellie on your mobile device of choice. In addition, a new Dynamic Theme is also ready for download on PlayStation 4 for a limited time. Those that are interested can get it for free by entering the following into the Redeem Codes page:

Americas: 4FMP-BBNM-J5L3

Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 9DEK-PKNG-N445

(PS4 owners in Japan and Asia regions will want to check with that country’s official PlayStation social channel to see where they can get it.)

Finally, Naughty Dog provided some information on collectible The Last of Us items.

The first is the return of the special Ellie Edition, with a new round of pre-orders set to open up on Thursday, Feb. 13 around 6:00AM PDT. During this time, those interested in it can pre-order through Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart.com, Target, and EB Games for $229.99. Hurry, supplies will not last.

Screengrab via Sony

There are also new art pieces from The Last of Us Part II available through Cook and Becker. They’re museum-grade-quality giclee art prints, individually numbers and packaged with a certificate of authenticity. If you’ve ever wanted to adorn your walls with Ellie, these are a must-have.

Screengrab via Cook and Becker

And finally, a new collectible Ellie machete statue will be available, through a partnership with Dark Horse Direct. This highly detailed statue is featured in the video below, and is a must for those that truly love The Last of Us. It’s available for pre-order here, going for $99.99. But hurry, pre-orders will close on Mar. 13. Another statue, featuring Ellie with a bow, will also debut at select retailers this summer, though details weren’t available just yet.

The Last of Us Part II: Ellie With Machete Statuette Uploaded by Dark Horse Comics on 2020-02-11.

The Last of Us Part II arrives on May 29 for PlayStation 4.