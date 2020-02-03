Last of Us Part II rated by ESRB, includes nudity and sexual content

We’re used to seeing games from Naughty Dog that truly engage the player in a number of character arcs and themes. However, if its official ESRB rating is any indication, The Last of Us Part II could be its most engaging to date.

The official rating for the long-awaited sequel recently went up on its official PlayStation page. As expected, it’s “M” for mature, just as the original The Last of Us was. However, its descriptors note that the game will go deeper with its adult themes.

Along with including blood and gore, intense violence, strong language, and use of drugs, The Last of Us Part II will also have nudity and sexual content, according to the rating. This will mark the first time that the last two in that list are being featured in a Naughty Dog game.

We’ve seen hints in previous trailers revolving around one of the series’ main stars, Ellie, and her romantic involvement with her partner, Dina. It’s unknown just how deep into their story the game will go, but it could have ties with how events unfold within it—and how far Ellie will be driven to tear her enemy to pieces, as we’ve also seen in the trailers.

Naughty Dog hasn’t shied away from displaying emotion from its characters. The first The Last of Us was excellent at this, with signs of torment and doubt displayed throughout. Whatever it has planned for the sequel, it’s sure to tear right at our heartstrings and make players feel even more emotion for Ellie, as well as the returning Joel.

The latest trailer for the game features some of the story arc that’s set in motion for the sequel. The Last of Us Part II will arrive on May 29 for PlayStation 4.