The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero is finally releasing in the West in September

Publisher NIS America has revealed that the previously Japan-exclusive The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero is releasing in North America on September 27 and Europe on September 30. The former PSP exclusive is launching on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store). What’s more, a story overview trailer has been released, which showcases the HD port’s new graphics and English translation, that you can watch below:

After over a decade, fans of the series can finally play one of its missing pieces in English for the first time. The Legend of Heroes is a long and complicated JRPG franchise that requires players to play each of its entries to garner a full understanding of its long and storied plot. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero is the first of two Crossbell Arc games, and set three months following the events of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd.

It’s always worth celebrating when a previously Asia-only title releases in English for the first time. For fans of the long-running Legend of Heroes series, it’s a chance to finally play through what could be an important part of the franchise’s overall plot. It’s never too late when it comes to releasing games worldwide. Now, if only Sega could take note and release those Shining Force games in the west already.