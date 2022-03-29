The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel has been delayed to spring 2023

Fans have been clamoring for details regarding the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild information since it was initially hinted at several years ago. Today, we received an update on the highly anticipated Nintendo Project, but it’s likely not what fans were hoping to hear. The producer of the project, Eiji Aonuma, who has been working on the Legend of Zelda series since 1998, has announced that the sequel will need additional development time, and the launch window has been pushed to spring 2023.

The announcement was shared on Nintendo’s twitter account where Aonuma provided a brief video sharing the details of the delay.

Aonuma spent half of the video apologizing to fans about the delay and then the other half discussing what was coming to the sequel. Players could look forward to exploring not only the ground as they did in the original game, but they could look to the skies with even more comprehensive features for players to use during their adventures, such as new encounters and gameplay elements. At roughly the one-minute mark for the video, we see what looks like a partially crushed master sword, and it looks wildly different than the notably iconic weapon of the Zelda franchise.

Beyond the brief footage and the delay announcement, nothing further was shared by Aonuma or the team behind the project. While the announcement may not have been what everyone was expecting about the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel, it doesn’t push the game back too far. With a spring 2023 release, the game is roughly a year out from the expected release date, and if the team needs additional time to make this game, they should have it.