The next Pokémon Go Team Rocket Takeover features a shadow Regice encounter, and Meltan returns

The Team Rocket Takeover for Pokémon Go’s Rising Heroes season has been announced, and it will be happening close to the end of March, giving players the opportunity to add more shadow Pokémon to their collection. This time around, Regice will be the featured shadow legendary Pokémon that Giovanni has captured, and Meltan will return during this event in Mystery Boxes.

The primary event will be a Let’s Go event from March 21 to March 29, giving players the opportunity to earn Mystery Boxes during this event. The Mystery Boxes will contain a Meltan, a mythical Pokémon, with a chance to appear as a shiny version. Players will need to have a Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu! or a Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee! game on their Nintendo Switch, or they can send a Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home.

While this is happening, Ditto will receive new transformations during the event, capable of becoming Diglett, Grimer, Snubull, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole, or Litleo. These Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild.

Close to the end of the event, from March 25 to 29, Team Rocket and Giovanni will appear more frequently worldwide. Team Rocket members will appear from the balloons and from captured PokéStops. There will be an exclusive Special Research available to all players that they can complete to encounter a shadow Regice. All players have until June 1 to complete it before the Special Research expires.

Hopefully, Regice proves to be a stronger Shadow legendary Pokémon than Registeel was from the previous season. Fans were not too impressed with this Pokémon when it initially appeared, and we’re keen to see if Niantic has given Regice a bit more teeth than Registeel.