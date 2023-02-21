The original Angry Birds will be delisted from mobile stores soon

Rovio Entertainment, the developer behind the iconic Angry Birds franchise, has announced that the original game, Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, will be delisted from the Google Play Store on February 23, 2022. The game will also be renamed Red’s First Flight in the App Store, pending further review.

In a tweet, Rovio stated that the decision was made after reviewing the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds and its impact on their wider games portfolio. The company expressed its gratitude toward the Angry Birds community and the team that worked on Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, acknowledging that the news will be sad for many fans.

Please read below for an important announcement regarding the availability of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. pic.twitter.com/a4n4bU5gQJ — Rovio (@Rovio) February 21, 2023

However, Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will remain playable on devices on which the game has been downloaded, even after it has been delisted. Rovio hopes that fans will continue to bring their passion to their live Angry Birds slingshot games, such as Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends, and Angry Birds Journey, where the company’s goal is to craft the best possible experience for players.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds was first released in 2009 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon with its simple yet addictive gameplay and adorable characters. The game’s success led to the creation of a franchise that includes multiple sequels, spin-offs, merchandise, and even an animated movie.

The decision to delist Rovio Classics: Angry Birds and rename it in the App Store is part of Rovio’s strategy to streamline its games portfolio and focus on its more recent releases. Nevertheless, the news marks the end of an era for the Angry Birds franchise and a significant moment for Rovio Entertainment.

Despite the end of the original game’s availability on the Google Play Store, fans will undoubtedly continue to cherish their memories of flinging birds at green pigs and rooting for the plucky Red to save the day.