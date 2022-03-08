The original Dying Light finally gets its current-gen patch on PlayStation, coming soon to Xbox

Prior to Dying Light 2’s launch, Techland had announced the series’ original installment would eventually get upgraded for current-generation consoles. We weren’t given any specific windows, but PlayStation players are able to enjoy this upgrade right now.

As of today, the original Dying Light has received its native PlayStation 5 support. According to the developers, the Xbox Series X/S upgrade is coming soon. This current-gen iteration offers three graphics modes that offer a similar level of choice to that of the PS5 and Series X versions of Dying Light 2, with the omission of ray-tracing.

There is a 30 frames per second quality mode targeting a 4K resolution. However, there are also two separate high refresh modes. The performance mode targets 60 FPS at 1080p, whereas the balanced mode runs at 1440p with the same frame rate target. Dying Light also increases the field of view on current-gen systems.

There are no mentions of ray-tracing, which would make sense considering Dying Light 2’s ray-tracing mode on consoles was capped at 30 FPS at 1080p. The original title was also developed early last-generation before real-time ray-tracing would have been a thought in anyone’s mind. Because of this, its art design and materials would likely require a heavy amount of alteration in order to mix well with the ray-tracing features utilized in its sequel.

On the plus side, some users did have an issue with the 1080p resolution offered in Dying Light 2’s performance and ray-tracing modes. Some would have preferred a 60 FPS option at a higher resolution, which is what the balanced mode promises to offer.