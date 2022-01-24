Spike’s Story Part I is a new time-limited event in Dying Light

Developer Techland has announced a new event for Dying Light ahead of the launch of the sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Much like the other events in the game, this is a time-limited one, but it focuses much more on its story than adding new gameplay gimmicks into the mix.

Spike’s Story Part I runs from today until January 28. It transforms the city of Harran into a much more dangerous place. Without their leader, Rais, the bandit faction has run wild and now occupies much of the city. After attacking a shelter and exposing a group of survivors to the infection, there’s also a fresh wave of infected enemies roaming the streets.

Spike is organizing safe zones for anyone left alive, and he needs your help to get everyone to safety. Other friendly survivors in specially designed suits will fight alongside you during the event, and if you complete the main quest, you’ll unlock the blueprints for a brand new weapon, the Crankshaft.

Spike’s Story Part II will be revealed when Part I has ended. It seems as though the events will keep players engaged in the lead up to Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s launch on February 4, when the story will likely lead into the sequel and branch the gap in time between the two.